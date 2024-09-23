World Pickleball: Former India women's tennis player Isha Lakhani in Indian team

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Indian women's tennis player Isha Lakhani is part of the Indian team that will take part in the upcoming Bali leg of the World Pickleball Championship. The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) selected an Indian team that also comprises of Vrushali, Vanshik, Mayur, Kuldip Mahajan, and Tejas Mahajan.

Additionally, AIPA is sending a contingent of 14 junior players to the Asian Pickleball Junior Championships in Vietnam.

The line-up includes Arav Khamkar, Hardik Jain, Jinisha Kshirsagar, Parth Vijayvagria, Neel Linge, Aarav Surve, Jay Agarwal, Shreyas Rajaram, Aditi Matta, Stavya Shah, Janhavi Iyer, Anjali Pol and Kavya Nandandhane.