World Pickleball League: Mumbai Pickle Power dominate, Pune United secure thrilling win

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Mumbai Pickle Power continued their unbeaten run with a commanding 5-0 victory over Hyderabad Superstars, while Pune United edged past Bengaluru Jawans in a nail-biting 3-2 thriller to register their first win of the season in the World Pickleball League here.

Mumbai’s dominance began in the men’s singles, where Brandon Lane displayed nerves of steel to overturn a 17-12 deficit and defeat Hyderabad’s Max Freeman 19-17, maintaining his flawless record on Monday.

The women's doubles saw Glauka Carvajal Lane and Katie Morris edge past Ava Cavataio and Madalina Grigoriu in a tightly fought match, clinching a 9-7 win to extend Mumbai’s lead.

The men’s doubles was a showcase of resilience as Hyderabad’s Max Freeman and Ben Cawston raced to an 8-1 advantage. However, Mumbai’s Eung Gwon Kim and Mayur Patil mounted a stunning comeback, displaying impeccable defense to win 15-14, securing the tie for Mumbai at 3-0.

Mihae Kwon further asserted Mumbai’s dominance in the women’s singles with an 11-8 victory over Karolina Owczarek, capitalising on her composure in critical moments.

Finally, Brandon Lane and Glauka Carvajal Lane’s synergy in the mixed doubles sealed the 5-0 sweep with a decisive 14-8 win over Ava Cavataio and Ross Whittaker.

Mumbai’s flawless performance cemented their status as title contenders, while Hyderabad Superstars showed flashes of brilliance and will seek to bounce back in the upcoming ties.

In a more closely contested tie, Pune United delivered a gritty 3-2 victory over Bengaluru Jawans. Pune’s 17-year-old Mateusz Matysik set the tone in the men’s singles, demonstrating maturity beyond his years to overcome Bengaluru’s Jack Foster 18-15.

However, Bengaluru responded emphatically in the women’s doubles as Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia crushed Mollie Knaggs and Talia Saunders 28-6, leveling the tie at 1-1.

Pune regained momentum in the men’s doubles, where William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia combined effectively to win 13-8.

Bengaluru struck back in the women’s singles, with Katerina Stewart’s precision overpowering Brooke Revuelta in a 22-13 victory, setting up a decisive mixed doubles clash.

Pune’s Molly O’Donoghue and Louis Laville rose to the occasion, dominating Bengaluru’s Trang Hyunh-McClain and Jack Foster 20-8. PTI APA APA