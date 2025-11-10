World Super Kabaddi League names Ravindra Shetty as Technical Director

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) has appointed international coach Ravindra Shetty as its Technical Director ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament scheduled for early next year.

An international kabaddi coach, Shetty will lead the league’s technical and competition framework overseeing game structure, referee and coach development, and innovation in playing formats.

"I’m excited to contribute to building a technically strong, competitive, and inclusive league that showcases kabaddi’s true potential to the world,” he said.

Shetty has served as head coach of the Karnataka state team (2001–2019) and guided India’s junior team at the Junior Kabaddi World Cup (Iran, 2023).

Internationally, he currently heads the Thailand national team (2023–present), having coached them at major tournaments such as the 9th Asian Games (Hangzhou, 2023), Banglabandhu Cup (Bangladesh, 2024), and the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup (Dhaka, 2025).

Shetty is also credited with developing two modern kabaddi formats, Kabaddi Three Star and Kabaddi Super Five, with both being officially recognised by the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) and now a part of the SEA Games.

The franchise-based league is planned to be held during February-March next year in Dubai.