World University shooting championship to begin in Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Host India will look to assert their dominance when the World University Championship Shooting begins at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.

As many as 220 shooters from across 23 countries will compete in championship.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was held in Faridabad on Friday at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, which is hosting the event. Gaurav Gautam, the Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Government of Haryana, was the chief guest.

"We hosted the Shooting World Cup finals last month, and Harayana has a big pool of shooting talent, apart from several Olympians, the state is emerging as a hub of shooting," Gautam said.

The Dr Karni Singh Shooting range had hosted the World Cup Finals recently.

German shooter Anna Janssen, who competed at the Paris Olympics said "I think it is really important to show that you can study and shoot both. I really like India, I was here a few weeks ago(for the World Cup shooting finals) so I am happy to be back.

"This tournament is very competitive, I was at Chengdu last year, I am looking forward to it."