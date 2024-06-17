Worried about our batting form, don't know why it's happening: Bangladesh skipper Shanto

Kingstown (St Vincent), Jun 17 (PTI) Delighted that his team is through to the Super Eights but disappointed by its batting performance so far, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is yet to figure out why his batters have not been up to the mark in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh managed to trump Nepal by 21 runs to seal their place in the Super Eights. However, getting shot out for 106 put them in a spot of bother before their bowlers managed to get the job done.

"First of all, very happy that we are going to play Super Eights, and yeah, our batting is not up to the mark. But, the way our bowler bowled in the last three-four matches, really happy," Shanto said during the post-match media interaction here on Sunday night.

"I hope they will continue their form, and as a batting group, we need to do our proper planning so that we can come back in the next round." Shanto admitted that the side's batting failures have been hard to decipher but he rejected suggestions that slow pitches were a reason. Bangladesh have gone past the 150-run mark just once in this tournament, against the Netherlands.

"I hope they (the bowlers) make us win every day; that's what I hope for, but the batsmen also have a responsibility. And why it is not happening, everyone is trying to find out. But it is not happening anyway, and it is not acceptable," he said.

"The wicket is not the issue. This was a wicket where you can score 140-150 runs, maybe which we could not do. So, it is definitely a reason for us to worry," he said.

Despite managing scores close to 130, the team has emerged triumphant in three games and its only defeat so far has come against South Africa.

Shanto emphasised the importance of getting a good start from his batters.

"Of course, it is a reason for me to worry. I don't think it is a good thing for the team to bat like this because the start is very important. We are not getting the start, and the lower-order batsmen are not finishing it well," he pointed out.

"But we have to come out of this and think about how to come out of this. And we do plan and think about this all the time. Still, this mistake is happening again and again." Bangladesh have been clubbed in Group 1 alongside India, Australia and Afghanistan for the Super Eights.

Shanto feels it will be a tough challenge for his team to overcome the in-form rivals.

"All 20 teams are here to win. So now, we are going to play Super Eights. All matches will be competitive," he stated.

"There are no big teams or big names, I hope we'll have a good Super Eights." Bangladesh will play their Super Eight opener against Australia on Thursday in Antigua, followed by India two days later at the same venue before finishing off against Afghanistan on June 24 here. PTI AYG PM AYG PM PM