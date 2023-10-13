Worth being a 'Fan'atic? The passion and struggles of an Indian fan basking in reflected glory

Ahmedabad, Oct 13 (PTI) "Mere maa-baap ne meri shaadi karwayi thi yeh soch ke ki yeh cricket ka bhoot chhootega, par maine biwi ko saaf bata diya, pahla pyaar cricket hai (My parents thought my obsession for cricket will wane after getting married but I told my wife that cricket is my first love)," Ram Babu says with a sheepish smile.

Ram Babu is a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, whose presence does not go unnoticed at the venues where Indian team competes.

His body painted in tri-colour with Dhoni and jersey number 7 painted in blue on his back, it is impossible to miss this cricket fan from Chandigarh.

But behind all the attention, selfie-hunters and TV channels asking for sound-bites and broadcaster panning the camera on him, there stands a person, who knows well that the adulation is as hollow as it could be.

He is 39, not making any money despite the fame and depends on generosity of people to arrange for his travel, stay and other needs while doing his 'fan duty'.

While speaking to Ram Babu, one get an impression that he never had a back-up plan apart from watching cricket. He is always travelling with the team.

So doesn't he have responsibilities at home? "Yes, I have had lot of issues but I am devoted to cricket. This is my life," he said.

Ram Babu has a son, who studies in seventh standard and a daughter, who is a year junior.

Don't you feel bad that you are not giving your children enough time as a parent? "I feel bad at times but what to do? I am grateful to my wife. She is working and taking care of the kids. I try to contribute as and when I can." Don't the players tell you anything, like 'Ram Babu, matches can wait, you better get a job?" "No. I never got a chance to be friendly with the players. All I get from the team is a ticket for every match. I never ever demanded anything from them, not even money. "There are friends and well-wishers, who allow me to stay in various cities or their hotel rooms. I travel mostly in sleeper class compartments of trains. Once in a while, people pay for my flights," he informed.

So when his family sees him on TV or his photograph in newspapers, don't they feel happy? He goes quiet.

"Actually, they say that what's the point if you are not earning anything. During last IPL, broadcasters paid Rs 90,000. I had one million followers on instagram but my account has been hacked. I will file an FIR. Instagram could be my source of income," said Ram Babu, who has no intentions of doing anything else apart from watching cricket.

So have you met Dhoni? "Seven times, one-on-one," he proudly announced.

"Once, Dhoni sir allowed me inside the gate of his new house in Ranchi. I wanted to meet him. He got the guards to open the gate and called me inside. He asked about my well-being and if I had food. At times, it crossed my mind to ask him about some fan-related work but in front of him, I struggle to talk much." His alter ego Sudhir Gautam, the Sachin Tendulkar fan, has landed multiple sponsors, including an online travel company which will arrange his flights throughout the World Cup.

"I don't know, why they forgot my name," he said with a tinge of disappointment.

So what's the long-term plan if he doesn't earn? "I want to travel and watch cricket till 52 or 53. I have around 14-15 years left and in these years, I want to monetise my brand as a fan. That will help me make enough money to provide for my children's future," he said.

As this discussion about his future plan continued, a teenager walks up and asks him, "Are you with the cricket team? You are wearing the latest training kit." "No, I am the Super Fan. I travel with the team," he said with pride and gleam in his eyes. PTI KHS KHS AT AT