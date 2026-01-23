Would have him in my team any day of the week: Ian Smith on Pant not being part of T20 WC

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) For Ian Smith, a player of Rishabh Pant's calibre walks into any T20 side and hence the former New Zealand stumper finds it baffling that the keeper-batter hasn't been picked for the upcoming World Cup starting in less than three weeks' time.

Pant, who is currently recovering from a side strain, has not been part of India's T20 setup after the World Cup in Barbados in 2024.

Sanju Samson is the main wicket-keeper batter in India's World Cup squad while Ishan Kishan is in the reserves.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the second T20 between India and New Zealand, the former New Zealand wicket-keeper turned commentator expressed his surprise at Pant's exclusion and would pick him over Samson.

"I'd pick Rishabh Pant in my team any day of the week. I'm surprised that Rishabh Pant is not here. He is a wonderfully gifted player. He can win a match. That's what you've got to have with T20 players. They've got to be match winners. He's a match winner," said the 68-year-old, who is one of the best broadcasters in the game.

Given that Samson is the preferred option for the team management, Smith think it was the right call to leave out Shubman Gill to accommodate him at the top of the order.

"I think these sides are all about balance. You haven't got room in your side for too many players who just have one discipline. In other words, they either bat or they just bowl. It's all about finding the mix.

"Invariably, you'll find now that wicketkeepers used to be batting at seven. Now they have to bat probably in the top four to be worth their soap. Their main strength will be their batting.

"Their secondary strength will be their wicket-keeping. The sides that have got one of those players who can do equally well with both. New Zealand will end up using Tim Seifert out of the BBL.

"He's equally good as a keeper, as a batter. It's hard to split his skills. Those kinds of players are gold to you because they help the balance of the side," reckoned Smith.

India among Smith's top two favourites for T20 World Cup ========================================== Despite the unpredictable nature of the T20 format, Smith feels India can become the first team to win back to back World Cup titles.

"India have got a good chance to defend because they're playing at home of course, so that gives them an advantage. They know the conditions very well. But I think it's a very even competition this time around. I think anyone of about five teams could win it. That's the nature of T20 cricket.

"Australia are always going to be threatening, aren't they? India of course. England have got a point to prove as well as Brendon McCullum. They need to get their white ball act together. It has not been good.

"And then you throw in wild cards. You never write off South Africa. Now that they've won one trophy (WTC). And I wouldn't write off New Zealand either, to be fair. I think when they're at full strength, they're a pretty powerful unit. And they seem to play well in India," added Smith.

