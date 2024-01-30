WPGT: Sneha and Hitaashee prepare for another battle in 3rd leg

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi, who had finished in the top two in both the two earlier legs in the ongoing Women’s Pro Golf Tour season, will be back for another shot at the third event which begins at Tollygunge Club here Wednesday.

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second when amateur Nishna Patel won the opening leg. In the second leg, Sneha edged out Hitaashee, who finished runner-up.

Sneha, winner of the 2023 Hero Order of Merit, has taken the early lead once again, with Hitaashee chasing her.

It has been a good start for Hitaashee, who was injured last year. Besides finishing second in the opening two legs, she won the Thailand Tour’s LPGA Qualifying Tour, granting her access to pro tournaments in Thailand.

Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will be among the other leading contenders in the third leg.

Some of the other leading stars of Hero WPGT are going to South Africa for the Sunshine Ladies Tour starting next month, including Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi. Besides, a few others like Amandeep and Seher will also be joining them for some events.

An interesting feature of both the events held so far this season has been that at least the top three finishers have totalled under-par scores, underlining the tremendous improvement in the quality of women’s golf in India.

A total of 29 girls will tee off in the third leg, and the field includes two amateurs -- Anaahat Bindra and Sinjini Mukherjee. PTI COR AYG PDS PDS