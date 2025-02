WPL: DC opt to bowl against MI as both teams named unchanged squads

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Both DC and MI are unchanged.

The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu.