WPL: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz eye improved batting effort

Vadodara, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be aiming for an improved batting effort here on Wednesday after floundering in their previous Women's Premier League matches.

Their clash is also the last match here at the Kotambi Stadium before the WPL action shifts to Bengaluru from February 21.

The Capitals are yet to match the pre-tournament favourite billing with performances. Their batting has failed to fire in two matches, even in their victory over the Mumbai Indians.

They made heavy weather of the chase of a 165-run target before winning by two wickets, and folded for 141 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday during the eight-wicket defeat.

The trouble starts from the top as skipper Meg Lanning has not been able to produce a big knock yet. It has seemed that international retirement has taken a toll on the Australian.

There have been occasional fireworks by Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues or Sarah Bryce, but they have not been able to convert into a substantial innings.

Their bowling has been in much better shape with veteran Shikha Pandey leading from the front, but she needs some more support from others, particularly from fellow pacer Arundhati Reddy.

The UP outfit too is in a similar place. Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath, their middle-order powerhouses, looked uneasy against spin and the Capitals have a capable bunch in Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav.

The Warriorz have invested heavily in skipper Deepti Sharma, young wicketkeeper batter Uma Chhetri and openers Vrinda Dinesh and Kiran Navigire.

It's not often that a WPL team fills their top four with Indian players, and the quartet will have to repay the faith of the management sooner than later.

The absence of an injured Alyssa Healy has reduced the firepower in their top order.

They would also expect leg-spinner Alana King to make an impression against Delhi, as the Aussie spinner, who bowled that extraordinary Shane Warne-esque delivery in the Women's Ashes, was quite expensive against Gujarat.

Teams (from): UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (captain), Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar.

Match starts at 7.30 pm. PTI UNG PM UNG PM PM