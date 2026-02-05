WPL FINAL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs DC

Vadodara, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee c Harris b de Klerk 37 Shafali Verma c Ghosh b Reddy 20 Laura Wolvaardt run out 44 Jemimah Rodrigues c de Klerk b Satghare 57 Chinelle Henry not out 35 Extras: (W-10) 10 Total: 203/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-72, 3-148, 4-203 Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-0-19-0, Sayali Satghare 4-0-46-1, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-4- 1, Shreyanka Patil 2-0-32-0, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-48-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-18-0.