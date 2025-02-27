WPL: Gujarat Giants restrict RCB to 125/7 with disciplined bowling

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Gujarat Giants put up a spirited bowling effort to restrict defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 125/7 in their WPL match here on Thursday, with the franchise equalling their lowest total.

RCB managed just 34 runs in the last four overs and lost two wickets, summing up GG's bowling impact.

Desperate for a win, the bottom-placed Giants who have just one victory, delivered with the ball, with pace spearhead Deandra Dottin (2/31) and left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar (2/16) giving outstanding performance.

Ashleigh Gardner (1/22) and Kashvee Gautam (1/17) provided solid support.

Opting to bowl, GG struck early, reducing RCB to 25/3 inside the powerplay.

Smriti Mandhana (10 off 20), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4 off 4), and in-form Ellyse Perry (0 off 4) fell cheaply. Perry had scored three fifties in her last four innings, including two 80-plus knocks.

Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28; 1x4, 2x6) and Ragvi Bist (22 off 19; 1x4, 1x6) counter-attacked, adding 48 off 37 balls.

Kanika dominated leg-spinner Priya Mishra, smashing back-to-back boundaries, including a six, as her over went for 18 runs.

Bist looked threatening, launching Meghna Singh’s off-cutter over long-on for a six, but GG struck back quickly, removing both batters within five runs.

Bist was run out immediately after a dropped catch, while Kanika miscued a big hit, allowing Kanwar to sprint back for a superb diving catch off her own bowling.

Georgia Wareham (20 not out; 21 balls) and Richa Ghosh (9 off 10) attempted to rebuild with a 21-run stand, but Kashvee's yorker cleaned up Ghosh, keeping GG in control. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM