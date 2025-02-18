WPL: MI bowl out GG for 120

Vadodara, Feb 18 (PTI) Mumbai Indians bowled out Gujarat Titans for a paltry 120 in their Women's Premier League encounter here on Tuesday.

For MI, off-spinner Hayley Matthews (3/16 in 4 overs) and seamer Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/26 in 4 overs) were the wreckers-in-chief with Harleen Deol's 32 off 31 balls with four hits to the fence being the only notable contribution for the Giants.

Spinner Amelia Kerr also got a couple of wickets while Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur claimed a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 120 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 32, Hayley Matthews 3/16) vs MI. PTI KHS DDV