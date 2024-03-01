WPL Scoreboard

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Women Laura Wolvaardt c Athapaththu b Ecclestone 28 Beth Mooney c Harris b Ecclestone 16 Harleen Deol c Anjali Sarvani b Gayakwad 18 Phoebe Litchfield run out 35 Ashleigh Gardner c Athapaththu b Ecclestone 30 Dayalan Hemalatha not out 2 Kathryn Bryce not out 5 Extras (B-4, LB-4) 8 Total (For five wickets in 20 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-61, 3-83, 4-135, 5-135 Bowling: Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-19-0, Anjali Sarvani 1-0-13-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-1-33-1, Grace Harris 3-0-21-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-3-20-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-28-0.

UP Warriorz Women Alyssa Healey b Bryce 33 Kiran Navgire c Hemalatha b Kanwar 12 Chamari Athapaththu c Wolvaardt b Kanwar 17 Grace Harris not out 60 Shweta Sehrawat b Meghna Singh 2 Deepti Sharma not out 17 Extras (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total (For four wickets in 15.4 overs) 143 Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-50, 3-86, 4-90 Bowling: Meghna Singh 4-1-39-1, Kathryn Bryce 2-0-19-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-30-0, Tanuja Kanwar 3-2-23-2, Mannat Kashyap 1-0-14-0, Sneh Rana 2.4-0-17-0. PTI TAP