WPL Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Friday.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning b Dottin 92 Shafali Verma c Litchfield b Meghna Singh 40 Jess Jonassen b Dottin 9 Jemimah Rodrigues c Gardner b Meghna Singh 4 Annabel Sutherland c Dottin b Meghna Singh 14 Marizanne Kapp not out 7 Sarah Bryce not out 6 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-2) 5 Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 overs) 177 Fall of wkts: 1-83, 2-108, 3-119, 4-141, 5-171.

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-37-2, Kashvee Gautam 3-0-32-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-31-0, Meghna Singh 4-0-35-3, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-18-0, Priya Mishra 3-0-21-0.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney c Sutherland b Mani 44 Dayalan Hemalatha c Lanning b Pandey 1 Harleen Deol not out 70 Ashleigh Gardner c Mani b Pandey 22 Deandra Dottin c Rodrigues b Jonassen 24 Phoebe Litchfield c Shafali Verma b Jonassen 0 Kashvee Gautam not out 9 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-5) 8 Total (For 5 wkts, 19.3 overs) 178 Fall of wkts: 1-4, 2-89, 3-128, 4-162, 5-162.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-1-29-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-31-2, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-46-0, Titas Sadhu 2-0-17-0, Minnu Mani 2-0-15-1, Jess Jonassen 3.3-0-38-2. PTI AM AM AM