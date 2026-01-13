WPL Scoreboard: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney c&b Kerr 33 Sophie Devine c Kamalini b Ismail 8 Kanika Ahuja c Carey b Matthews 35 Ashleigh Gardner lbw b Carey 20 Georgia Wareham not out 43 Ayushi Soni retired out 11 Bharti Fulmali not out 36 Extras: (lb-4, nb-1, w-1) 6 Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-64, 3-97, 4-99, 5-136 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-25-1, Hayley Matthews 3-0-34-1, Nicola Carey 4-0-36-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-40-1, Amanjot Kaur 4-0-48-0, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI TAP