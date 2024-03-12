WPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews c Perry b Devine 26 Sajeevan Sajana b Perry 30 Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Perry 10 Harmanpreet Kaur b Perry 0 Amelia Kerr lbw b Perry 2 Amanjot Kaur b Perry 4 Pooja Vastrakar b Perry 6 Humaira Kazi c Devine b Sobhana 4 Priyanka Bala not out 19 Shabnim Ismail st Ghosh b Patil 8 Saika Ishaque lbw b Molineux 1 Extras: (LB-3) 3 Total: (All out in 19 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-65, 3-65, 4-69, 5-73, 6-81, 7-82, 8-92, 9-106.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-16-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-26-1, Shradda Pokharkar 1-0-9-0, Sophie Devine 3-0-21-1, Ellyse Perry 4-0-15-6, Georgia Wareham 2-0-8-0, Asha Sobhana 2-0-12-1, Shreyanka Patil 1-0-3-1.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana c Bala b Nat Sciver-Brunt 11 Sophie Molineux st Bala b Matthews 9 Ellyse Perry not out 40 Sophie Devine b Ismail 4 Richa Ghosh not out 36 Extras: (B-4, W-11) 15 Total: (For 3 wickets, 15 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-25, 3-39.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-19-1, Hayley Matthews 2-0-11-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-18-1, Saika Ishaque 2-0-24-0, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-26-0, Amelia Kerr 2-0-13-0. PTI AM AM AM