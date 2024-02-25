WPL Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney c Bhatia b Ismail 24 Veda Krishnamurthy lbw b Ismail 0 Harleen Deol lbw b Ismail 8 Phoebe Litchfield c Keerthana b Sciver-Brunt 7 Dayalan Hemalatha c Kerr b Matthews 3 Ashleigh Gardner c Ismail b Kerr 15 Kathryn Bryce not out 25 Sneh Rana b Kerr 0 Tanuja Kanwar st Bhatia b Kerr 28 Lea Tahuhu st Bhatia b Kerr 0 Extras: (LB-8 W-8) 16 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1/3 2/11 3/37 4/52 5/58 6/78 7/78 8/126 9/126 Bowling: 4-0-18-3, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-14-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-33-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-17-4, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-9-0, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana 3-0-19-0, Saika Ishaque 1-0-8-0.

Mumbai Indians Women (Target: 127 runs from 20 overs) Yastika Bhatia c Krishnamurthy b Bryce 7 Hayley Matthews c Gardner b Kanwar 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt run out 22 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 46 Amelia Kerr lbw b Tahuhu 31 Pooja Vastrakar b Kanwar 1 Amanjot Kaur not out 0 Extras: (LB-6 W-9) 15 Total: (For 5 wickets in 18.1 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1/19 2/21 3/49 4/115 5/118 Bowling: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-23-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-19-0, Kathryn Bryce 3-1-22-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-21-2, Lea Tahuhu 3-0-17-1, Sneh Rana 2.1-0-21-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS