WPL Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr c Reddy b Bell 4 Gunalan Kamalini b Patil 32 Nat Sciver-Brunt st Ghosh b de Klerk 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Ghosh b de Klerk 20 Nicola Carey c Hemalatha b de Klerk 40 Sajeevan Sajana c Mandhana b de Klerk 45 Amanjot Kaur not out 0 Poonam Khemnar not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 overs) 154 Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-35, 3-63, 4-67, 5-149, 6-154.

Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-1-14-1, Linsey Smith 2-0-23-0, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-37-0, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-26-4, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-32-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-21-0. (More) PTI AM AM AM