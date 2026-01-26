WPL scoreboard: RCB vs MI

Vadodara, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians here on Monday.

MI innings: Hayley Matthews b Bell 56 Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Bell 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt not out 100 Harmanpreet Kaur c Voll b de Klerk 20 Amanjot Kaur b Shreyanka 4 Amelia Kerr not out 1 Extras: 11 (lb-2, w-9) Total: 199/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-147, 3-189, 4-198 Bowling: Laurel Bell 4-0-21-2, Sayali Satghare 4-0-42-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-36-0, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-40-1, Shreyanka Patil 3-0-34-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-24-0. PTI MORE DDV