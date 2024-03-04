WPL scoreboard- RCB vs UPW

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Monday.

Advertisment

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sabbhineni Meghana c Chamari Athapaththu b Anjali Sarvani 28 Smriti Mandhana c Poonam Khemnar b Deepti Sharma 80 Ellyse Perry c Poonam Khemnar b Ecclestone 58 Richa Ghosh not out 21 Sophie Devine not out 2 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4) 9 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 Overs) 198 Fall of Wickets: 51-1, 146-2, 188-3.

Bowlers: Grace Harris3-0-25-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-41-1, Gayakwad 3-0-43-0, Chamari Athapaththu 3-0-32-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-30-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-22-1.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy st Richa Ghosh b Molineux 55 Kiran Navgire c Wareham b S Devine 18 Chamari Athapaththu lbw b Wareham 8 Grace Harris c Richa Ghosh b S Devine 5 Shweta Sehrawat c Ekta Bisht b Asha Sobhana 1 Deepti Sharma c and b Asha Sobhana 33 Poonam Khemnar b Molineux 31 Sophie Ecclestone b Wareham 4 Anjali Sarvani not out 3 Extras: (LB-2, W-15) 17 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 175 Fall of Wickets: 47-1, 63-2, 74-3, 89-4, 113-5, 154-6, 159-7, 175-8.

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 3-1-30-0, Sophie Devine 4-0-37-2,Sophie Molineux 4-0-29-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-38-2, Asha Sobhana 4-0-29-2, Ekta Bisht 1-0-10-0. PTI APA APA