WPL Scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana c Deol b Kanwar 10 Danni Wyatt-Hodge lbw b Dottin 4 Ellyse Perry c Kanwar b Gardner 0 Raghvi Bist run out 22 Kanika Ahuja c & b Kanwar 33 Richa Ghosh b Gautam 9 Georgia Wareham not out 20 Kim Garth c Mooney b Dottin 14 Sneh Rana not out 1 Extras: (LB-5, NB-2, W-5) 12 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 125 Fall of wkts: 1-6, 2-16, 3-25, 4-73, 5-78, 6-99, 7-122.

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-31-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-22-1, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-17-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-16-2, Dayalan Hemalatha 1-0-4-0, Priya Mishra 1-0-18-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-12-0.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney c Wareham b Renuka Singh 17 Dayalan Hemalatha st Ghosh b Renuka Singh 11 Harleen Deol c Perry b Wareham 5 Ashleigh Gardner c & b Wareham 58 Phoebe Litchfield not out 30 Deandra Dottin not out 0 Extras: (B-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 4 wkts, 16.3 overs) 126 Fall of wkts: 1-25, 2-32, 3-66, 4-117.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-24-2, Kim Garth 2.3-0-19-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-23-0, Prema Rawat 1-0-19-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-26-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-7-0, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-7-0. PTI AM AM AM