WPL Scoreboard: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants here on Monday.

Gujarat Giants innings: Beth Mooney not out 96 Dayalan Hemalatha c Chetry b Henry 2 Harleen Deol b Ecclestone 45 Ashleigh Gardner c Ecclestone b Goud 11 Deandra Dottin lbw b Ecclestone 17 Phoebe Litchfield c Sehrawat b Deepti 8 Bharti Fulmali not out 2 Extras: 5 (lb-2, nb-1, w-2) Total: 186/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-104, 3-148, 4-169, 5-178 Bowling: Chinelle Henry 4-0-31-1, Grace Harris 4-0-36-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-37-1, Kranti Goud 4-0-46-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-34-2.

UP Warriorz innings: Grace Harris lbw b Kanwar 25 Kiran Navgire c Litchfield b Dottin 0 Georgia Voll b Dottin 0 Vrinda Dinesh b Gautam 1 Deepti Sharma c Mooney b Meghna 6 Shweta Sehrawat c Litchfield b Gardner 5 Uma Chetry c Kanwar b Gautam 17 Chinelle Henry c Litchfield b Kanwar 28 Sophie Ecclestone b Kanwar 14 Gouhar Sultana c Mooney b Gautam 0 Kranti Goud not out 0 Extras: 9 (b-1, w-8) Total: 105 in 17.1 overs Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-13, 4-25, 5-36, 6-48, 7-83, 8-105, 9-105, 10-105.

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 3-0-14-2, Kashvee Gautam 3-0-11-3, Meghna Singh 2-0-28-1, Tanuja Kanwar 3.1-0-17-3, Priya Mishra 4-0-25-0, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-9-1. PTI DDV