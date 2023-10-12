WR announces one more pair of special trains from Mumbai for India-Pakistan match

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Western Railway announced on Thursday that it would run one more pair of superfast special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to ease the extra rush of cricket fans heading for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14.

The bookings for the special trains, each with more than 1,500 seats, will open on October 13, 2023, at all reservation counters and on the IRCTC website.

WR on Wednesday announced a pair of superfast special trains between the two cities for the cricketing contest between the arch-rivals, but all the over 1,500 tickets for the train got booked in less than 20 minutes, said railway officials.

The much-awaited marquee game between the two neighbours will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 2 pm.

Sumit Thakur, WR’s chief public relations officer, said that they have decided to run an additional pair of superfast special trains as the trains announced earlier received an overwhelming response.

A release by the WR said that the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train – 09015 – will depart from the city at 11.20 pm on Friday and reach Ahmedabad at 7.20 am the next day.

On return, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train – 09016 – will leave Ahmedabad at 2 am on Sunday and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 10.30 am the same day, the release said.

The special trains will have AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and second-class coaches and will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Vadodara stations in both directions, it added. PTI KK NR