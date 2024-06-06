Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters final of Budapest Ranking Series

Budapest, Jun 6 (PTI) Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat entered the final of the 57kg freestyle category with a 14-4 technical superiority win over over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn in the Budapest Ranking Series here on Thursday.

Aman, the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics, will next face world championships silver medalist Rei Higuchi of Japan for the gold medal.

This tournament will help Aman to improve upon his ranking, and get a better a draw at the Paris Olympics.

The final will be held later in the evening.

The Budapest ranking series is also known as Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial tournament.