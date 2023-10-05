Wrestler Antim Panghal loses in quarterfinal to world champion Fujinami at Asian Games

Hangzhou: Indian wrestler Antim Panghal lost her quarterfinal match against world champion Akari Fujinami of Japan in women's 53kg category at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The far superior Japanese won the contest by effecting a 'fall'. Fujinami was always going to be a tough competitor for Antim and the bout went according to script with the Japanese closing out the contest with more than a minute left in the first period.

Antim was included in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games after Vinesh Phogat pulled out due to an injury.

Earlier, Antim scored an easy victory over Uzbekistan's Jasmina Immaeva 11-0 to set up a quarterfinal clash against the Japanese, the world championships winner in 2021 Oslo and 2023 Belgrade.

Antim still has a chance to get into the bronze-medal contest via the repechage route.

If Akari enters the final, Antim, 19, will automatically become eligible for the repechage round.