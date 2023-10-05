Wrestler Pooja Gehlot in semis, Antim loses in quarterfinals at Asian Games

Hangzhou: World U-23 silver medallist wrestler Pooja Gehlot entered the semifinals of women's 50kg category, but young Antim Panghal lost her 53kg quarterfinal bout to two-time world champion Akari Fujinami of Japan at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Pooja, the Birmingham Commonwealth Game bronze medallist, defeated her Mongolian rival Namuuntsetseg Tsogt-Ochir 5-2 in a contest that lasted the distance.

The experience 27-year-old Mongolian managed to eke out a point in the first period but Pooja, who was laid low by a shoulder injury for close to two years, made a superb recovery to earn five straight points to secure a place int the last-four round.

But Antim lost her quarterfinal match against world champion Fujinami in women's 53kg category.

Advertisment

The far superior Japanese won the contest by effecting a 'fall'. Fujinami was always going to be a tough competitor for Antim and the bout went according to script with the Japanese closing out the contest with more than a minute left in the first period.

Antim was included in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games after Vinesh Phogat pulled out due to an injury.

Earlier, Antim scored an easy 11-0 victory over Uzbekistan's Jasmina Immaeva to set up a quarterfinal clash against the Japanese, the world championships winner in 2021 Oslo and 2023 Belgrade.

Antim still has a chance to get into the bronze medal contest via the repechage route.

If Akari enters the final, Antim, 19, will automatically become eligible for the repechage round.