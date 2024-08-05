Wrestling: Injured Nisha Dahiya loses quarter-final bout

Paris, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya was left sobbing in acute pain after she lost her quarterfinal bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

Leading 8-1 at one point in time with just over 90 seconds left, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably.

Following a medical break, Nisha didn't have any strength left in her right hand and it became a cakewalk for the North Korean, who showed her ruthless streak to get a leg-hold and nine straight points.

In fact, with 10 seconds left, the scoreline was 8-8 but the writing was on the wall as the Haryana woman surrendered in the dying moments without a fight.

Nisha might have a shot at repechage if her North Korean opponent reaches final, but whether she will be in a position to even take the mat is a bigger question as wept inconsolably after the bout.

Earlier, Nisha had won her opening bout against Ukraine's Sova Rizhko 6-4 as the wrestling competition got underway at the Games.

India's only entry in the heavyweight category, Nisha is an Asian Championships silver medallist and got the better of her opponent from Ukraine without much trouble.