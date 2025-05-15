WTC-bound SA players to miss play-offs after BCCI asks teams to release them by May 26

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday instructed the IPL franchises to release eight WTC-bound South African players latest by May 26, making them unavailable for the play-offs.

In an advisory to teams, the BCCI also informed that the West Indies players will be available for the remainder of the tournament which was suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Following the ceasefire announcement, it was decided to resume the IPL from May 17 with the final pushed back to June 3 from May 25, clashing with international commitments of players from South Africa, England and the West Indies.

Facing an unforeseen situation, the BCCI had tough negotiations with foreign boards including CSA over player availability but the governing body from South Africa has not relented in light of the WTC final against Australia beginning at Lord's on June 11.

It is worth mentioning all six teams in South Africa's flagship T20 league are owned by IPL franchises.

South Africa are supposed to assemble in the UK on May 31 while the play-offs begin on May 29, and the date also marks the start of England's home white-ball series against the West Indies. "The South African players must return to South Africa at the latest by Monday, May 26. West Indies players will be available throughout the tournament," BCCI conveyed to teams in an official communication.

The absence of eight South African players including Tristan Stubbs (DC), Wiaan Mulder (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (GT), Corbin Bosch (MI), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Aiden Markram (LSG) may adversely impact the teams which are in the race for play-offs.

SRH has released Mulder early as they are already eliminated and in all likelihood Markram too could be freed after the league stage with LSG unlikely to make the play-offs.

But Jansen has made a big impact for Punjab Kings and the same stays true for MI opener Ryan Rickelton. Stubbs is an important member of Delhi Capitals and so is speedster Kagiso Rabada for Gujarat Titans.

Titans will also miss the services of in-form Jos Buttler who is set to miss the play-offs for England duty.