WTL 2025: A chance for Indian tennis stars to learn closely from global icons

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) The Indian tennis fraternity will get a golden chance to watch and learn up-close from an array of top stars including the former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev when the World Tennis League begins here on Wednesday.

The Indian names in the fourth edition of the four-day event, which is being played on these shores for the first time, are no less experienced on the circuit themselves.

But being part of the squad and getting a chance to exchange notes with some high-achievers will certainly help the tour regulars like Sumit Nagal, D Suresh, Ankita Raina and Sahaja Yamalapalli to add a new dimension to their game.

The younger names such as Shrivalli Bhamdipaty and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi too will be eager to use the tournament as a study time to sharpen their skills ahead of the imminent new season.

Apart from the former world No 1 and current No 13 Medvedev, the Indian players are clubbed with world No 23 Denis Shapovalov and No 67 Gael Monfils.

Another notable name in the competition is of the temperamental Nick Kyrigos, who is currently ranked 652 in the ATP list.

But that’s largely because he missed major parts of 2023 and 2024 due to an injury and a subsequent surgery, and his appearances this year too have been very limited.

It will be interesting to see how his ravaged body stands up to the challenge, particularly when he has expressed his desire to play in the Australian Open 2026, his home Grand Slam.

If the Aussie can revive some of his sublime shot-making skills, then it will be a treat for fans here.

Among the women’s names, world No 14 Elina Svitolina, No 25 Paula Badosa, a regular in Grand Slams, and No 26 Marta Kostyuk, who reached the round 4 of this year's US Open, will lead the show.

Teams and format ============= There will be four teams in the competition — Hawks, Falcons, Kites and Eagles, containing two men and two women players each.

The tournament will begin with a match between Hawks and Kites followed by the contest between Eagles and Falcons.

It will be played in the round robin format and each tie consists of four sets. The teams will get one point for each game they win in a tie.

If the team that wins the fourth set is trailing, the match will go to overtime.

If the overall game score is equal after four sets, a first to 10 super shootout tie-break will be played.

The top two teams will advance to the final on Saturday.