WTT Chennai: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men's singles quarters

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Fourth seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade sealed a spot in the mixed doubles final with ease, while G Sathiyan registered a hard-fought win to reach the men's singles quarterfinals in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 here on Saturday.

Desai and Ghorpade were in total command in the all-Indian mixed doubles semifinal, beating wildcard holders Payas Jain and Syndrela Das 3-0 (11-9 11-6 11-9). They will now face second seeds Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania, who advanced after third seeds Oh Junsung of Korea and Miku Nagasaki of Japan conceded the match while trailing 1-2.

Earlier, Sathiyan kept Indian hopes alive in the men's singles as he fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat Ionescu 3-2 (9-11 11-3 10-12 11-7 11-5) to advance to quarterfinals.

He will now face Czechia's Lubomir Jancarik, who got the better of India's Manush Shah 3-1 (11-4 13-11 5-11 13-11).

Meanwhile, Sehit Suravajjula's giant killing run came to an end when he went down 1-3 (6-11 12-10 13-15 7-11) against top seed Oh Junsung.

The Korean, however, has given a walkover to Frenchman Thibault Poret in the quarterfinals after he injured himself during the mixed doubles semifinals.

India's challenge in women's singles also came to an end after qualifier Nithya Mani lost 1-3 (11-9 5-11 6-11 8-11) against Chinese Taipei's fourth seed Cheng I-Ching in the pre-quarterfinals.