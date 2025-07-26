WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Akash duo wins men''s doubles title beating French pair

Lagos (Nigeria), Jul 26 (PTI) India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal won the men's doubles title beating French pair of Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland in straight games in just under 22 minutes at the WTT Contender event here on Saturday. The Indian pair brushed aside the challenge from the French in quick time winning 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in the Nigerian capital.

The Indian pair dominated the summit clash from start to finish winning 19 points on their own service and another 14 on the opposition serve.