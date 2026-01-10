WTT Feeder Series 2026: Divyanshi, Anusha reach quarters

Vadodara, Jan 10 (PTI) Youngster Divyanshi Bhowmick and the experienced Anusha Kutumbale recorded stunning wins to reach the women’s singles quarterfinals of the WTT Feeder Series here on Saturday.

In the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Divyanshi came back from a game down to beat second seed Park Gahyeon of Korea Republic 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 13-11, while Anusha defeated sixth seed Lee Zion 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 to reach the quarterfinals.

Divyanshi will now face Syndrela Das, the U-17 girls singles champion in just concluded WTT Youth Contender. The eighth seed Syndrela defeated qualifier Yashini Sivasankar 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 in the other Round of 16 clash.

Anusha will be up against fourth seed Yashaswini Ghorpade, who blanked Sayali Wani 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.

However, junior national champion Hansini Mathan’s run in the tournament came to an end after she went down against another Korean player Ryu Hanna.

The 16-year-old, who had upset third seed Yoo Yerin on Friday, had managed to win two of the first three games but the experienced Korean banked on her experience to win 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5.

In the men’s singles category, men’s top seed Manush Shah, third seed Snehit Suravajjula and and fourth seed Edward LY of Canada eased into the last eight with comfortable victories.

Local favourite Manush Shah was in total control against qualifier Jash Modi, winning 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7. He will now face boys U-19 WTT Youth Contender champion Priyanuj Bhattacharyya, who defeated qualifier Yashansh Malik 11-3, 4-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8.

In the paired events, women’s doubles top seed Yoo and Ryu and second seeds Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee eased into the semi-finals.

In the quarterfinals, the Korean combination defeated India’s Suhana Saini and Hardee Patel 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 11-2, while the second seeds packed off compatriots Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha 11-7, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8. PTI ATK APA