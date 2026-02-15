WTT Star Contender Chennai: Desai-Ghorpade finish runners-up in mixed doubles

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) India’s Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade finished runners-up in mixed doubles after they went down to Romanian second seeds Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs in the final in the WTT Star Contender Chennai here on Sunday.

Desai and Ghorpade lost 0-3 (9-11, 2-11, 8-11) to mark the best finish for an Indian pairing in the four editions of the WTT event.

Meanwhile, Czechia’s Lubomir Jancarik continued his dream run in the competition as he beat Korea Republic’s Park Ganghyeon 3-2 (13-15, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9) and set up the summit clash against French fifth seed Thibault Poret, who is gunning for a double crown after winning the men’s doubles title with Flavien Coton here.

The women's singles final will be an all-Japanese affair between top seed Satsuki Odo and 15th seed Miu Hirano.