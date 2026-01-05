WTT Youth Contender: Aadya Baheti, Rajdeep Biswas clinch U-11 girls and U-11 boys singles titles

Vadodara, Jan 5 (PTI) Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas registered comfortable wins to be crowned the U-11 girls singles and U-11 boys singles champions respectively in the WTT Youth Contender here on Monday.

In the U-11 girls singles final, Aadya defeated Sakshya Santosh 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 while Biswas got the better of Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 in the boys singles summit clash.

In the boy’s U-15 event, Vivaan Dave defeated Rishaan Chattopadhyay 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 to advance to the quarterfinals. He will next face Rudra Jena, who got the better of U-13 boys singles champion Dev Pranav Bhatt 11-4, 11-8, 11-5.

U-15 girls singles top seed Ankolika Chakraborty, second seed Naisha Rewaskar and the up and coming Tanishka Kalbhairav also booked their last eight spots with comfortable wins over their respective opponents.

The top seeds in the U-19 girls and boys singles also advanced to the quarterfinals without breaking much sweat.

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender featured a total of 226 players competing across U-11 to U-19 age categories.