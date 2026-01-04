WTT Youth Contender: Syndrela, Divyanshi start U-19 group stage with convincing wins

Vadodara, Jan 4 (PTI) Defending champion Syndrela Das, top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick and Japan’s Miku Matsushima began their girls U-19 singles campaign with impressive wins in the WTT Youth Contender 2026 here on Sunday.

Syndrela, who clinched the U-17 title on Saturday, defeated Archismita Mahato 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in Group 3 while Divyanshi defeated Shrestha Kontham 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 in Group 1.

In Group 2, Miku began with a 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 win over Gunjan Kumar. The top seeds in boys U-19 were also assured of a spot in the knockout out stage as they registered two wins each in their respective groups.

The U-15 top seeds also advanced to the knockout stage with comfortable wins in their groups.

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender features a total of 226 players competing across U-11 to U-19 age categories.