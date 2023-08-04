Wushu player Owais Sarwar and a minor swimmer fail dope tests ahead of Asian Games

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Asian Games bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after the two athletes failed their dope tests.

Advertisment

According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwar's dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone.

The other banned drugs were stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.

Ahenger, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was named in the 14-member squad by the Wushu Association of India for the Hangzhou Games, starting September 23.

The minor athlete, who is said to be a swimmer, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed provisional suspension. PTI PDS PDS AT AT