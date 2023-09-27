Wushu: Roshibina enters 60 kg final, dedicates her medal to Arunachal players who couldn't compete

Hangzhou, Sep 27 (PTI) The highly-talented Roshibina Devi knocked out Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nguyen on Wednesday to enter the 60 kg final of the Wushu competition here on Wednesday, ensuring India at least silver medal in the Asian Games.

Roshibina never gave a chance to her rival, winning the bout 2-0. She will now face China's Wu Xiaowei in the gold medal match on Thursday.

In fact, this is a historic feat for Roshibina as she is only the second Indian to reach a wushu event final after Sandhyarani Devi, who managed the feat during the 2010 Games at Guangzhou.

However, Roshibina had won a bronze medal in the same weight category during the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.

Roshibina dedicated the final entry to the three wushu players from Arunchal Pradesh who could not travel to China because of visa complications.

"I want to win (the gold) for my three friends who could not make it here. I am used to having Onilu Tega around. We often train together and are good friends. In big events like these, it is important to have someone you are comfortable with," she said.

She was referring to the absence of Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu. In the men's section, Rohit Jadhav finished eighth in the Daoshu Final with a score of 9.413.

But Jadhav will set his eyes on a better effort in the Gunshu Final.