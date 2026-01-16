Yadav-Ghosh stand guides RCB to competitive 182/7 against GG in WPL

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) India stalwarts Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh came together at a time when their side was in dire need of stability, forging a crucial century partnership to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 182 for 7 against Gujarat Giants here on Friday.

Having lost early wickets and slumping to 43 for 4, Yadav (66 off 47 balls) and Ghosh (44 off 28 balls) stitched together a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the Gujarat bowlers, who initially looked on course to restricting their rivals to a below-par total.

It was the Gujarat Giants pacers, especially young Kashvee Gautam (2/42), who exploited the early freshness in the wicket to trouble the RCB batters.

Gautam accounted for opener Grace Harris and Dayalan Hemalatha early, while Renuka Singh, following her expensive opening over in which she gave away 23 runs, got the better of the dangerous RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana (5) as the rivals were down to 43 for 4 in the sixth over.

But the Yadav-Ghosh stand followed by a blistering 12-ball 26 by Nadine de Klerk took RCB to a strong total. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Radha Yadav 66, Richa Ghosh 44, Nadine de Klerk 26; Renuka Singh 1/41, Kashvee Gautam 2/42, Sophie Devine 3/31).