Yarraji finishes 7th in her 100m hurdles heat, to run in repechage round

Paris, Aug 7 (PTI) National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji failed to book an automatic semifinal spot after finishing seventh with a below-par time in her round one heat race at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Olympic debutant Yarraji, the first Indian to compete in 100m hurdles in the Games, clocked 13.16 seconds in heat number four to finish 35th overall out of 40 total runners.

The 24-year-old Indian's national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico clocked 12.42 seconds to top time chart among semifinal qualifiers.

The top three finishers in each of the five heats and the next three fastest advanced to the semifinal.

All the remaining competitors -- except for DNS (Did Not Start), DNF (Did not Finish) and DQ (Disqualified) -- will have another chance to qualify for the semifinals from the repechage round to be held on Thursday.