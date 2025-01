Yash Thakur replaces Darshan Nalkande in Vidarbha squad for Ranji Trophy tie against Hyderabad

Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Fast bowler Yash Thakur on Monday replaced Darshan Nalkande as the only change in Vidarbha’s 17-member squad for their last Elite Group B clash against Hyderabad starting on Thursday.

Last season’s runner-up Vidarbha are currently perched at the top of the Group B points table with 34 points in six matches with five wins and one draw.

The Akshay Wadkar-led side are coming off a massive 221-run victory over Rajasthan in their previous contest.

Vidarbha squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Duney, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddarth Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey. PTI DDV ATK ATK