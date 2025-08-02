Yashasvi, Akash Deep score half-centuries as India reach 189/3 at lunch

London: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep hit half-centuries as India fought back to score 189 for 3 in the second innings at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Overnight batter Jaiswal (85 not out off 106 balls) was approaching his sixth Test century, while Akash Deep hit 66 off 94 balls -- his maiden Test half-ton -- as the duo shared a 107-run partnership for the third wicket to give the visitors an overall lead of 166 runs against Ollie Pope's England.

Akash Deep was dismissed before lunch with pacer Jamie Overton taking his wicket.

India had scored 224 in the first innings, which was followed by England's 247 giving England a narrow 23-run advantage going into the second innings.

Jaiswal's effort comes after a dismal showing in the first inning where he scored two runs.

India had suffered two blows in the final session on day two, losing opener KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan for 7 and 11 runs respectively.

England are currently leading the series 2-1.

Brief scores: India 224 and 189 for 3 in 44 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85 not out, Akash Deep 66) vs England 247.