Yashaswini scores upset win at ITF Women's World Tour event

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) India's Yashaswini Panwar produced an upset win over Demi Tran of the Netherlands to enter the final round of qualifying in the ITF Women's World Tour event here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Karnataka player beat third seeded Demi Tran 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.

In another upset victory, Vanshita Pathania prevailed over seventh seed Priyanshi Bhandari 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in a match that lasted a little over two hours.

The rest of the fancied players in the top eight bracket advanced without much problem.

Top seed Sandeepti Singh Rao brushed past Sai Janvi 6-0, 6-1 while second seed Sravya Shivani Chilakalapud overcame a fighting Priyanka Rodricks 6-1, 7-5.

As many as three matches out of 16 remained unfinished owing to bad light. PTI PDS PDS AH AH