Yastika, Radha, Tanuja strike half-tons as India A clinch one-day series against Australia A

Brisbane, Aug 15 (PTI) Fine half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav and Tanuja Kanwar propelled India A to a thrilling series-clinching two-wicket victory over Australia A after Alyssa Healy's brilliant knock had set the bar high for the visitors in the second women's one-dayer, here on Friday.

Following the win, achieved with just one ball to spare, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series of the multi-format tour. India A had lost the three-match T20 series 0-3.

Chasing a healthy 265 for 9, built largely on Australian skipper Healy's 87-ball 91, India were in doldrums at 193 for 7 after losing Yastika (66 off 71 balls) and Radha (60 off 78 balls).

But spin-bowling all-rounder Tanuja rose to occasion by batting responsibly for her 50 (57 balls) to fashion a fight back as India A won on the second-last ball of the match.

Left-arm spinner Tanuja forged a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket with Prema Rawat (32 not out), who has been brilliant with the ball in the series, as the duo took it upon themselves to thwart the home team's challenge.

The pair subdued their attacking instinct and focused on the huge task on hand. They relied on quick running between the wickets, and gradually their partnership blossomed into a match-winning stand.

Prema was unlucky to be dismissed with the target in sight. But Tanuja and pacer Titas Sadhu weathered the Australia A challenge in the final over to score the five precious runs for victory.

India A had won the opening one-dayer at the same venue by three wickets on Wednesday.

It was wicketkeeper-batter Yastika who displayed the intent to fight early on after she saw opening partner Shafali Verma (4) and Dhara Gujjar (0) head back to the dressing room in quick succession.

It has been an underwhelming tour for Shafali, who hasn't scored a half-century so far in the ongoing series. The young opener would be eyeing a spot in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup later this year in India and Sri Lanka, but her showing in this series following some heart-warming performance in the just-concluded India's tour of England could dent her chances.

Yastika played with determination as she crafted her innings with the help of nine boundaries and strived to pull India out of trouble. While thing did not look too good at 83/4, she continued to plod, finally departing in the 29th over and leaving India A in a much better situation at 151/5.

Skipper Radha Yadav, who shared a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket with Yastika, continued the good work before she too departed in the 39th over, leaving India at 193/7 with quite a bit of distance to be covered.

But Tanuja and Prema's resolution finally got India A over the line.

Earlier, Healy's 91, studded with eight boundaries and three maximums, helped the hosts reach a healthy 265/9.

Healy, for whom the series is crucial as she would be leading Australia's campaign in the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup in the Indian sub-continent, seems to be shaping up well for the global event as she laid the foundation for a competitive total, though she missed a century.

Her 58-run stand for the second wicket with Rachel Trenaman (24) after Australia A lost Tahlia Wilson put the hosts back on track. The veteran keeper-batter kept up the scoring tempo despite losing partners at the other end.

Healy's departure in the 30th over came as a big setback as the hosts were reduced to 155/5. But pace bowling stalwart Kim Garth's 41 at the back end saw the hosts put up a fighting total.

Brief scores: Australia A: 265 for 9 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 91, Kim Garth 41 not out; Minnu Mani 3/46).

India A: 266 for 8 in 49.5 overs (Yastika Bhatia 66, Radha Yadav 60, Tanuja Kanwar 50, Prema Rawat 32 not out; Amy Edgar 2/55).