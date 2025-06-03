Yatharth Gaur becomes first Mini Max Meritus Cup karting champion

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Yatharth Gaur of Leapfrog Racing topped the Mini Max class in the third round to become the first champion of the category, which was added to the Meco Meritus Cup Karting competition this year.

Yatharth, the 11-year-old from Faridabad, emerged victorious in the hard-fought season and edged out Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, who was disqualified in the final race at Coimbatore.

The one point advantage gained in the sixth and final race of the season saw him clinch the honours with 81 points.

Yatharth, who first won a race in the very second round of his debut season in 2023 as a novice, missed 2024 due to an accident and made a successful comeback to karting this year. PTI UNG BS BS