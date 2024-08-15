Yere Goud replaces Shashikanth as Karnataka coach for upcoming domestic season

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) Former batter K Yere Goud on Thursday returned as head coach of the Karnataka men's cricket team for the upcoming domestic season, the state cricket association announced.

Goud has replaced PV Shashikanth, who coached the team for two seasons from 2022.

Goud, who was working as the state under-23 side's coach, had earlier guided the senior side for four seasons from 2018.

The 52-year-old had marshalled the Karnataka U-23 side to this year's CK Nayudu Trophy title, a maiden occurrence in the state team's history.

Now, the state bigwigs will hope that Goud, who has the experience of 134 first-class matches for Karnataka and Railways, can replicate that success with the senior outfit too.

In the 2023-24 season, Karnataka had reached the semifinals of both Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Former state pacer, Mansur Ali Khan will continue in his role as the bowling coach.

Former batter J Abhiram, who was the manager of the Indian team during their recent white ball tour to Zimbabwe, will remain as the senior men's selection committee chairman.

Former India batter Karuna Jain has been appointed as the state senior as well as under-23 women's teams' head coach.

Karnataka coaches ============ Senior team: Head coach: K Yere Goud, Bowling coach: Mansur Ali Khan, Fielding coach: Shabarish P Mohan.

Under-23: Head coach: Somashekhar N Shiraguppi, Fielding: Rohit Sabharwal.

Under-19: Head coach: KB Pawan, Bowling coach: SL Akshay.

Under-16 & Under-14: Head coach: Kunal Kapoor, Assistant coach: Aditya B Sagar. PTI UNG SSC SSC