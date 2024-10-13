YMCA Faridabad ''A'' win kabaddi tournament

Faridabad, Oct 13 (PTI) YMCA Faridabad 'A' rallied to get the better of YMCA Faridabad 'B' team 37-24 and win the first All India Inter-YMCA Kabaddi tournament here on Sunday.

The event was organised at the Faridabad Sports Complex.

YMCA Faridabad 'A' were trailing 13-20 at half time but egged on by the home crowd, they managed to overcome the seven-point deficit midway through the second half to emerge winners.

In the semifinals, YMCA 'A' had beaten YMCA College of Physical Education 36-17 after leading 24-12 at the breather.

YMCA had reached the final defeating YMCA Bombay 40-37.

YMCA College of Physical Education and YMCA Bombay were declared joint third-place winners.

Patiala, Triputtar, Bheemtaal, Ajmer were the prominent teams that took part in the tournament.

Well-known kabaddi player Anita Mavi, gold medallist at the Incheon Asian Games, inaugurated the tournament.

"We need more such tournaments to encourage young players. The standard of some of the players were really good and more competitions will help them raise their level," she said.

Vincent George, president of the National Council of YMCAs in India, complimented the players and said that a new mat will be laid at the Faridabad Sports Complex. PTI AH AH DDV