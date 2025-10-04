New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prithviraj Yodhas opened their account in the Archery Premier League with a shoot-off win over Kakatiya Knights, while Rajputana Royals blanked Chola Chiefs 6–0, here on Saturday.

The Yodhas took the first set 73-72 through Abhishek Verma, before the Knights levelled 75-64 with Jignas and Jyoti Surekha Vennam in form.

The Knights went ahead 4-2 after winning the third set 73-71, but the Yodhas forced a decider by claiming the fourth 75-70.

In the shoot-off, Verma hit the target while Nico Wiener missed, giving the Yodhas decisive edge.

In the second match, Rajputana Royals dominated throughout, taking the sets 78-71, 77-75 and 74-71 against Chola Chiefs to complete a 6-0 win. PTI TAP AH AH