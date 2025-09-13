Yogi Adityanath backs Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, set to attend Season 2 opener

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his support for the second season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), scheduled to begin on December 25, organisers said.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt. Ltd., which runs the league, met the Chief Minister last week to brief him about the upcoming season.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji for their continued support and vision, which have been instrumental in fostering the sports culture across the state," Jain said.

"The overwhelming success of Season 1 was a moment of pride not only for us but for the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

"With Season 2, we are more committed than ever to scaling our efforts, empowering youth, discovering grassroots talent, and transforming Kabaddi into a symbol of aspiration. Together, through a shared vision and collaborative effort, UPKL and the state administration are laying the foundation for a robust sports ecosystem.” Jain added that the discussion also touched upon Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly evolving sporting ecosystem with the Chief Minister sharing his vision of positioning sports as a pivotal force for youth engagement, community development, and state pride.

Also present at the meeting were Kunal Sharma, Rachit Sharma, and Vedika Trivedi -- key figures in the execution and strategic development of the UPKL.

Lauding the organisers’ efforts, the Chief Minister praised the impact of Season 1 in uncovering the state’s immense sporting talent and assured his presence as Chief Guest for Season 2, Jain said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state’s focus on creating world-class sports infrastructure, including the development of stadiums in every development block of Uttar Pradesh. PTI PLB ATK