Yogi praises India’s victory in first T20 Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded team India's victory in the T20 visually impaired women's Cricket World Cup.

"Vision never becomes an obstacle in victory; determination makes one victorious," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

Congratulations to each member of the Indian team that made history by winning the first Blind Women's T20 World Cup, and heartfelt felicitations to the people of the country, he said.

"Today, once again, India has hoisted its flag in the world with the light of courage and determination of Mother India's brave daughters. Well done, daughters!" the chief minister added.

India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women's world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Sri Lanka.

India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's dominance that their rivals managed just a single boundary in its innings.